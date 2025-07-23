vanderbilt jetlaw

This Article demonstrates that the interplay between data protection law and public and private governance structures that govern smart city projects around the world are crucial to guarantee smart cities safety and trustworthiness; and for cities to be able to harness their benefits. In doing so, this Article calls for not only reform of data governance law, but also reform in other fields of law better equipped with dealing with the power asymmetries and particularities of the sectors where digital technologies are being adopted. This Article focuses on cities and how local law and governance should be adapted to address these risks.